Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: Best players to add include Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson

The Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle) played in his first game since Week 9 and put on a strong showing against the Packers. Kittle finished with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) also returned to the field for Houston and had a stellar game, securing seven targets for 140 yards against the Colts. Injuries to key players will also drive owners to the Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire, as Eric Ebron (ankle) and Golden Tate (concussion) are among the Fantasy-relevant players who suffered injuries last week. Will Ebron's injury dilute the value of Jacoby Brissett moving forward? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire picks. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 13. You can see his top waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold completed 20-of-29 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory over the Raiders. He also added 16 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Over his last two outings, Darnold has recorded six touchdown passes to just one interception. Now, he'll look to take advantage of Cincinnati's porous defense. In fact, the Bengals are giving up 417.3 yards per game to opposing offenses, the most in the NFL.

"Over the past three weeks, Darnold ranks seventh among all NFL quarterbacks in Fantasy points," Smith told SportsLine. "The Jets have scored 34 points in three consecutive weeks and have a great shot at another high-scoring outing in Week 13 as they travel to Cincinnati to face a winless Bengals squad that can't stop anybody."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 13: Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. New York's offense is rolling, scoring over 30 points in three straight games. Anderson has been an important part of that resurgence with two touchdowns over the past two weeks and an impressive 4-86-1 receiving line in Week 12 against the Raiders. The schedule remains extremely favorable with the Bengals and Dolphins up next, so pick up Anderson now and look for huge returns in the coming weeks.

