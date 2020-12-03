As the Fantasy football playoffs approach, some new potential contributors to your title drive are emerging as first-rate free agent adds. Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers showed more of his promise by ripping off a 61-yard run on Sunday. Should Akers be considered a prime pick among your Week 13 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets? With Will Fuller suspended for the rest of the season, Keke Coutee will now play a larger role in the Houston passing game. Should Coutee be one of your top Week 13 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

For many leagues the waiver wire is running later than normal this week due to the Steelers vs. Ravens game on Wednesday. So which players should you prioritize on this important week? Before determining who to target on the Week 13 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 103-60-2 in his seasonal Fantasy football leagues after 11 weeks. This season, he was all over Justin Herbert and Mike Davis as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough performances. He also tipped Fantasy players off to Carlos Hyde as an emergency option in Week 11.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 13

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 13 waiver wire: Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith. Having quality depth on your roster for the postseason is also very important. Of the top 12 running backs drafted in Fantasy football this season, seven have missed significant time with injuries. So it is a very smart move to roster "insurance" players for your starting running backs. This is especially true with oft-injured players or those with extensive histories of missing time such as Dalvin Cook or Raheem Mostert.

Todd Gurley is one of the most notoriously risky running backs in Fantasy football. He has been a quality Fantasy RB2 when healthy, mainly because of nine rushing TDs. But he missed Week 12 with a knee issue, and while he may be able to return for this week, we cannot rely on him to remain available.

Smith proved he should be the main option from the Falcons backfield when Gurley is out, outplaying Brian Hill in Week 12. Smith averaged 5.4 yards per carry to 4.2 for Hill, and also scored Atlanta's only rushing TD. Even if Gurley is not on your team, he could go down at any time, and Smith can be a useful depth player on any Fantasy roster.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 13: Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman. Adding a player like Foreman is a very smart move to make before the Fantasy playoffs begin. He appears to be the prime backup to Henry, who is among the elite in Fantasy football again. If Henry is on your roster, Foreman is a necessary backup.

According to 2020 ADP reports, seven of the top 12 running backs drafted have missed significant time this season because of injuries. While Henry has fortunately managed to stay healthy, injury trends for this season clearly indicate no top running back is safe from going down at any time. Making contingency plans for the Fantasy playoffs as we enter Week 13 is an essential Fantasy football strategy.

How to set your Week 13 waiver wire claims

