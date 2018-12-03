Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 14: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 14 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you'll want to see what Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series. Anyone who has followed his Fantasy football advice has crushed their league.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 14. One player we'll give away: 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis.

"The recent absences of Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon have given the rookie a chance to shine," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Over the past two weeks, Pettis has caught 9 of 14 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns. His season had gotten off to a promising start, with three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in his first two games before a knee injury shelved him for several weeks. The son of former MLB center fielder Gary Pettis, Dante brings big-play speed to the table, and he's developed a solid rapport with quarterback Nick Mullens."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 14: Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel.

"The second-year man from Ohio State had six catches for 88 yards on 11 targets (all career highs) Sunday against the Buccaneers," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "The usage trend here is pretty encouraging -- Samuel's 11 targets against the Bucs were a team high, and he had seven targets against the Lions in Week 11. He's also had at least one rushing attempt in five of the last seven games. There might be a few extra targets to go around now that tight end Greg Olsen will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. The rest-of-season-schedule looks extremely favorable for Samuel, with the Panthers facing the Browns, Saints and Falcons over the next three weeks."

Fitzmaurice is also all-in on a shocking quarterback who has an extremely favorable matchup this week. This player has a suggested FAAB bid of $5 and could be a huge boost to your roster for the Fantasy Football playoffs. He's only sharing who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 14? And which free-agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 14, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.