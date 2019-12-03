Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: Best players to add include Raheem Mostert, Darwin Thompson

The Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of low-owned players put on impressive performances. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who was filling in for the injured Gerald Everett (knee), hauled in seven of his eight targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' victory over the Cardinals. Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. continued to fill in admirably with James Conner sidelined with a shoulder injury. Snell carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown during Pittsburgh's victory over the Browns. Can either of those players be trusted with your Week 14 Fantasy football picks? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire claims. And with Fantasy football injuries piling up, the wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning upside. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 14.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert is coming off an impressive showing against the Ravens that saw him record 19 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown. It was Mostert's first career 100-yard rushing performance and he appears ready to make himself a staple in San Francisco's backfield after out-touching Tevin Coleman 21-6 on Sunday. Mostert's Week 14 matchup against the Saints is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as New Orleans' defense gave up over 130 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns to Christian McCaffrey in its last home game.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 14: Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson.

Kansas City's backfield has been decimated with injuries. Damien Williams (ribs) was inactive and Darrel Williams (hamstring) exited Sunday's game against the Raiders early. That means Kansas City's backfield is left with just Thompson and an aging LeSean McCoy, which gives Thompson a major opportunity to produce for Fantasy owners in the playoffs. In fact, the rookie running back saw his first extended action of the season and finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Thompson led the Chiefs in carries and rushing yards against the Raiders, and he's expected to remain heavily involved in Kansas City's ground game moving forward.

Smith is also all-in on a shocking running back who has massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football roster moving forward.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 14?