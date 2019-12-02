Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: Best players to add include Raheem Mostert, James Washington

The playoffs are here and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. A number of Fantasy studs were unable to suit up in Week 13, as James Conner (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Matt Breida (ankle) all missed Sunday's action. Their status for Week 14 remains in the air, which means prioritizing which players to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire is of the up-most importance. With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week 14 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target with your Fantasy football waiver wire picks this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert is coming off an impressive showing against the Ravens that saw him record 19 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown. It was Mostert's first career 100-yard rushing performance and he appears ready to make himself a staple in San Francisco's backfield after out-touching Tevin Coleman 21-6 on Sunday. Mostert's Week 14 matchup against the Saints is the perfect opportunity for him to do so, as New Orleans' defense gave up over 130 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns to Christian McCaffrey in its last home game.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 14: Steelers wide receiver James Washington.

Washington seemed to build a solid rapport with quarterback Devlin Hodges under center. In fact, the second-year wide receiver caught all four of his targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over the Browns. Plus, Washington has had a knack for finding the end zone in recent weeks, having scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. Now, Washington will look to take advantage of an mouthwatering matchup against the Cardinals in Week 14, a defense that is giving up 426.3 yards per game to opposing offenses, the worst-mark in the NFL.

