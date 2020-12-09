In the final week of the Fantasy regular season, some unheralded and forgotten players signaled that they could be key contributors during the Fantasy playoffs. New York Jets running back Ty Johnson rushed for over 100 yards as he took over as the team's lead running back. Should Johnson be among your prime Week 14 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets? Giants RB Alfred Morris had his best game of the 2020 season after scoring two touchdowns in New York's upset victory over Seattle.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 116-62-2 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues after 12 weeks. He did not have a losing record in any of his leagues and had either clinched a playoff berth or remained in postseason contention in all of them. This season, he recommended Justin Herbert, Cam Akers and Keke Coutee in advance of them becoming popular Fantasy free agent additions.

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 14 waiver wire: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced earlier this week that Hurts will be the starter for Week 14. The rookie finally got an opportunity to play extensively at Green Bay on Sunday, and pumped instant life into a sagging offense. He threw his first NFL TD pass, a 32-yarder to Greg Ward, and also displayed some of his rushing promise, totaling 29 yards on five attempts.

Hurts showed some instant potential against the Packers, not being hesitant to throw downfield, patiently waiting for plays to develop, and threatening the defense with his dual threat abilities. Running quarterbacks who throw effectively can become instantly worthy of Fantasy starting consideration. If Hurts can at least perform respectably in a tough Week 14 matchup with the Saints, he can enter into possible QB1 territory for the final games of the Fantasy postseason. He will be a prime add this week because of his promise to possibly boost Fantasy teams to a title at the end of playoff runs.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 14: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The veteran wideout had become a Fantasy afterthought through the first 11 weeks of the season, but he has suddenly re-emerged as a prime target for Philip Rivers over the Colts' past two games. Hilton had his best game of the season vs. Houston, delivering his first 100-yard outing of the 2020 campaign.

It has taken awhile for Rivers to realize that Hilton is his best pass-catching option, yet the connection between the two comes at the right time for Fantasy players. Indianapolis has a very friendly schedule in the Fantasy playoffs, indicating that Hilton should continue to perform well at the most important time of the year. The four-time Pro Bowler is just two years removed from a 1,270 yard season, so it should not be a shock if he shows there is much left in his statistical tank.

