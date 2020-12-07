The Fantasy football playoffs are here in many leagues, and there may be surprise postseason heroes you should be adding to your roster. New York Jets running back Ty Johnson rushed for over 100 yards vs. the Raiders on Sunday. Should Johnson be considered a prime pick among your Week 14 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets? Chicago Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet has become a more frequent scoring option. Should Kmet be one of your top Week 14 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Building around your star performers is very important at this time of the year. So which players should you prioritize as you ready for the Fantasy postseason? Before determining who to target on the Week 14 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 116-62-2 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues after 12 weeks. He did not have a losing record in any of his leagues and had either clinched a playoff berth or remained in postseason contention in all of them. This season, he recommended Justin Herbert, Cam Akers and Keke Coutee in advance of them becoming popular Fantasy free agent additions.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 14

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 14 waiver wire: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. There was much speculation that the dual-threat rookie could take over for a struggling Carson Wentz at any time. Hurts was finally inserted midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss at Green Bay, and provided an instant boost to a sagging Eagles offense.

Hurts threw the first TD pass of his career, a 32-yarder to Greg Ward. He also rushed for 29 yards on five attempts. Doug Pederson has declined to indicate who his starter will be for Week 14. Hurts was a surprising selection by the Eagles at 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With his potential to contribute to Fantasy teams during the playoffs with both his rushing and passing abilities, he could be a key performer late in the postseason. Wentz is having the worst season of his career and Hurts may give the Eagles their best chance to win games while providing some significant Fantasy production.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 14: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The veteran wideout had become a Fantasy afterthought through the first 11 weeks of the season, but he has suddenly re-emerged as a prime target for Philip Rivers over the Colts' past two games. Hilton had his best game of the season vs. Houston, delivering his first 100-yard outing of the 2020 campaign.

It has taken awhile for Rivers to realize that Hilton is his best pass-catching option, yet the connection between the two comes at the right time for Fantasy players. Indianapolis has a very friendly schedule in the Fantasy playoffs, indicating that Hilton should continue to perform well at the most important time of the year. The four-time Pro Bowler is just two years removed from a 1,270 yard season, so it should not be a shock if he shows there is much left in his statistical tank.

