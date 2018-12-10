Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 15: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 15 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 15. One we'll give away: Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

"After catching six passes for 88 yards in Week 13, Samuel had four receptions for 80 yards in Week 14," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "The speedy second-year man from Ohio State has six touchdowns on the year, two of them on runs. Samuel has a delicious Week 15 matchup against the Saints, who have really struggled to defend slot receivers this year."

Another one of the Fantasy Football waiver wire targets he's all over entering Week 15: Jets running back Elijah McGuire.

"Isaiah Crowell went into the Jets' Week 14 game against the Bills dealing with a toe injury and left that game with a foot injury," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "That likely leaves McGuire as the Jets' lead back against the Texans this week. It's far from an ideal matchup since the Texans have one of the top run defenses in the league, but McGuire's contributions as a pass-catcher could mitigate the matchup damage."

Fitzmaurice is also all-in on a shocking quarterback who has an extremely favorable matchup this week. This player has a suggested bid below $5 and could be a huge boost to your roster for the Fantasy Football playoffs.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 15? And which free-agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 15, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.