Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 15: Best players to add include Raheem Mostert, DeAndre Washington

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert has stormed onto the scene in recent weeks for the Niners, scoring at least one touchdown in his last three games. In San Francisco's thrilling victory over the Saints on Sunday, Mostert carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for 40 yards and another score. Even with both Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman in the lineup, the fifth-year running back ended up leading the 49ers' backfield in touches (12), yards (109) and touchdowns (two). He'll look to make himself a staple in San Francisco's backfield again in Week 15 against the Falcons, a defense that gives up 26.4 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 15: Raiders running back DeAndre Washington.

Washington is coming off an impressive performance against the Titans on Sunday. With Josh Jacobs (shoulder) sidelined, Washington stepped into a lead role and finished with 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also proved to be a lethal pass catching threat out of the backfield, hauling in six receptions for an additional 43 yards. Washington led the Raiders in carries and finished third in receiving yards against the Titans, and if Jacobs remains sidelined this week, the fourth-year running back will remain heavily involved in Oakland's offensive game plan.

