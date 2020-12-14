Even though the core of your playoff roster is set, you still have to keep an eye out for potential Fantasy football free agent adds that can boost your chances of winning a championship. Seattle Seahawks running Rashaad Penny (knee) should return soon and may have late-season upside. Should Penny be among your prime Week 15 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets?

Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold has become a consistent TD target for Kyler Murray in recent weeks. Should Arnold be atop your listing of the best Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire targets? Which players on Fantasy football waivers are worth grabbing? Before you determine who you should target on the Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel made the playoffs in 14 of his 16 Fantasy Football leagues this season. He had winning records in all but one. This season, he recommended Justin Herbert, Cam Akers and Robert Tonyan in advance of them becoming popular Fantasy free agent additions.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 15. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 15

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: Miami Dolphins wide receiver/running back Lynn Bowden Jr. is a nifty add. He can qualify at more than one position for now, and can give you some upside in that regard. He can qualify at running back, wide receiver or both, depending on your league platform.

Wide receivers can often build their Fantasy totals quicker than running backs, so he does deserve consideration at that position while he can be played at running back.

Bowden certainly has some promise at wide receiver, as the Dolphins have been seeking another playmaker to step forward at the position. in Week 14, DeVante Parker went down with a leg injury and Bowden had the best game of his rookie season, catching seven passes for 82 yards. He can continue to be a factor for Miami as Tua Tagovailoa has started to pass more effectively. He has averaged 306 passing yards in his past two games.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 15: San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has become a prominent contributor in the team's backfield. Health issues have caused constant change in the San Francisco running back picture, but a Wilson appears have gained a firm foothold as part of a time share. He registered his fifth rushing TD of the season on Sunday,

Kyle Shanahan seems to trust Wilson as a goal-line option. He has nine rushing TDs over the past two seasons in 19 games played. Wilson has also seen double figures in carries in three of his past four games. If the oft-injured Raheem Mostert misses any more time late in the NFL regular season, Wilson could potentially see an increased role during your Fantasy football title drive.

How to set your Week 15 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a quarterback who should be an immediate add. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 15? And which quarterback is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 15, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.