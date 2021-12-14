The Fantasy football playoffs are here, as the postseason opens in Week 15 of many leagues. Yet the work on free agency never stops even though the bye weeks are now over. Injuries and disappointing performances from some projected starters always force lineup changes. As your league playoffs open, you may be considering adding Minnesota's K.J. Osborn at wide receiver after he caught a 62-yard TD pass against the Steelers on Thursday. Detroit running back Craig Reynolds is also on your radar after he surprisingly totaled nearly 100 yards from scrimmage against the Broncos on Sunday.

Should Osborn or Reynolds be among your primary Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? And which other players on Fantasy football waivers are worth adding to bolster your playoff chances? Before determining who to target on the Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and 10-time nominee. In 2020, Scott was a finalist for the FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he also won previously.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the Seattle Seahawks' official site since 2012, Engel' work has appeared on The Athletic, SiriusXM FantasySports Radio, ESPN.com, NFL.com, the Associated Press, Yahoo Sports, SI.com, the New York Post, USA Today, RotoBaller, and of course, CBSSports.com. So far this season, Engel has recommended notable players such as Cordarrelle Patterson, Dawson Knox, and Khalil Herbert ahead of their impact performances,

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 15. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 15

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. The oft-injured Penny finally showed what he is capable of when healthy, rushing for 137 yards and two TDs in Seattle's win over Houston on Sunday. Free agency is very thin at running back, so Penny will be highly sought after on waivers this week.

The Seahawks have been struggling to establish a quality running game all season, but Penny served notice in Week 14 that he can operate as the team's clear featured back during the remainder of the season. Alex Collins was not able to take advantage of the opportunity when Chris Carson went down, and Penny can certainly be a significant playmaker at RB if he can manage to stay on the field. Engel tells you how aggressive you should be on waivers when trying to land Penny.

Engel is also strongly recommending Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The Ravens viewed Bateman as a prime piece in hopes of improving their passing game this season. He was drafted in the first round by Baltimore this season, but the start to his first pro campaign was delayed by a groin issue.

After undergoing groin surgery, Bateman landed on injured reserve to begin the 2021 season. He was not able to make his NFL debut until Week 6. But Bateman may have finally delivered a breakthrough performance in Week 14. He caught seven of eight targets for 103 yards against Cleveland on Sunday. Bateman could be ready to make significant Fantasy contributions during the playoffs.

How to set your Week 15 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on another receiver who should be an immediate pickup. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 15? And which receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 15, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.