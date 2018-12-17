Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 16: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 16 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series. He has crushed other experts when given the chance and knows what it takes to win a league.

Now, he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 16. One we'll give away: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

"If you need a running back for championship week, here's your man," Fitzmaurice said. "A knee injury to Aaron Jones leaves Williams as the Packers' main running back for Week 16, and he's likely to play more than 90 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps. Competent if unspectacular, Williams offers run-catch versatility but not a great deal of big-play ability due to ordinary speed. He had 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday against a tough Chicago defense and added four receptions for 42 yards. Williams gets a decent Week 16 road draw against the Jets, and the potential for heavy usage makes him an attractive option for RB-needy Fantasy owners."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 16: Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"After running for 335 yards over his previous three games, Allen produced only 16 rushing yards Sunday in the Bills' 14-13 victory against the Lions, but he did run for a touchdown and also had a respectable passing day, with 204 yards and a TD pass," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "The rookie is a dangerous runner and his weekly floor as a passer is starting to get stabler, with more than 200 yards in each of his last three starts. The Bills go on the road this week to face the Patriots, at worst a neutral matchup for Allen."

Fitzmaurice is also all-in on a shocking wide receiver who has an extremely favorable matchup this week. This player has a suggested bid of $10 and could be a huge boost to your roster for the Fantasy Football playoffs.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 16? And which free-agent wide receiver could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 16, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.