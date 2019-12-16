Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16: Best players to add include Breshad Perriman, Mike Boone

Fantasy football championships are now in full swing and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 15, with Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffering a hamstring injury against the Lions that may cause him to miss Tampa Bay's matchup against the Texans on Saturday. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who's been one of the most productive running backs in Fantasy football this season, suffered a shoulder injury against the Chargers and his status for Minnesota's showdown against the Packers remains uncertain.

With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 16. You can see his top waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Perriman took full advantage of Mike Evans (hamstring) being sidelined on Sunday, hauling in six catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' victory over the Lions. He's now scored four touchdowns in his last two outings, and with Godwin (hamstring) leaving Sunday's game early, Perriman could be in line for another slate-breaking day against the Texans. Houston's defense enters its Week 16 matchup against Tampa Bay giving up 266.1 passing yards per game to opposing offenses, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.

Another waiver wire target Smith is all over entering Week 16: Vikings running back Mike Boone. With Alexander Mattison (ankle) already missing Minnesota's matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Boone stepped in as the lead back after Cook exited the game with a shoulder injury. Boone played extremely well in relief, carrying the ball 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

If Cook and Mattison miss the Vikings' matchup against Green Bay next Monday night, Boone could be in line for an even larger workload against the Packers, a defense that ranks 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (120.9).

