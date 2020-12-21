It's time to put the final roster touches on your team as you prepare for Fantasy football championship week in many leagues. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard energized the Cowboys in Sunday's win over the 49ers. Should Pollard be considered a prime pick among your Week 16 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage caught a TD pass for the second time in three games on Sunday. Should Gage be one of your top Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire targets? Before determining who to target on the Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel made the playoffs in 14 of his 16 Fantasy Football leagues this season. He had winning records in all but one. He won seven of his nine first-round playoff matchups in Week 15. This season, he recommended Justin Herbert, Cam Akers and Robert Tonyan in advance of them becoming popular Fantasy free agent additions.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 16

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins. Baker Mayfield has averaged over 324 passing yards in his past three games. He has eight TD passes during that span. During those three games, he has brought Higgins into the mix as one of his favored pass-catchers. Higgins has 24 targets in his past three games.

Mayfield needed another wide receiver to emerge as Cleveland made its playoff push, and Higgins has answered the call. He has been a respectable Fantasy option in recent weeks, but he could have upside for even more production in your Fantasy title matchup. Higgins may have to be slotted into your lineup this week when you consider he faces the New York Jets, who have the most vulnerable secondary in the league.

Engel is sticking with a Cleveland theme for waiver adds for Week 16, He also recommends Browns tight end Austin Hooper. In 2019 with Atlanta, Hooper played at an elite level during the first half of the season. He was regarded as a potential Fantasy TE1 during the 2020 preseason. But he has mostly disappointed this year. Before Week 15, Hooper had reached the 12-point Fantasy threshold just once, and he had also missed some time due to injuries.

On Sunday night, though, Hooper had his best game of the 2020 season, catching five of six targets and scoring for the second time in his past three games. He finished with 15.1 points, his best Fantasy output of the year. It was also his best Fantasy performance since Week 4, when he scored 14.4 points. Many Fantasy players have been scrambling for tight end streamers every week. In Week 16, with a very good matchup, Hooper could be a key piece in your championship puzzle if you need one more quality single week play to complete your quest for a Fantasy crown.

How to set your Week 16 waiver wire claims

