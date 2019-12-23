Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17: Best players to add include Gus Edwards, Diontae Johnson

Fantasy football championships will be decided in Week 17 and owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 16 with Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffering a hip injury against the Cardinals that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring), who's been one of the most productive running backs in Fantasy football this season, missed Sunday's game against the Saints and his status for Tennessee's showdown against the Texans remains uncertain.

With so many injuries happening to key players across the Fantasy football landscape, the Week 17 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards.

Edwards carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns. The 24-year-old took over as Baltimore's lead back after Mark Ingram left the game with a calf injury in the second half. And with the Ravens having already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Ingram will likely miss Baltimore's matchup against the Steelers in Week 17. That leaves ample amounts of opportunity for Edwards to return league-winning value against a Pittsburgh defense that gave up almost 140 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown when these two teams met earlier this season.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 17: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled to find consistency against the Jets on Sunday, but Johnson was a bright spot for the Steelers. In fact, Johnson hauled in eight of nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss. The rookie wide receiver has now been targeted at least seven times in each of his last three games, and he'll draw a favorable matchup in Week 17 against the Ravens, who will likely be resting most of their starters having already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

