For many Fantasy football leagues, championships will be on the line in Week 17, and anybody playing for a title with a hole in their Fantasy football lineups is going to have to get creative. The Fantasy football waiver wire starts to get pretty bare near the end of the season but if you keep a close eye on the latest NFL injury news, you can still snag a player or two that might be helpful. Colts running back Zack Moss suddenly has some utility late in the season with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out for the year and he's still surprisingly available in over half of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for quarterback help the late-season emergence of Mike White, Gardner Minshew and Brock Purdy gives you some high-risk, high-reward options. So who can you target at each position on Week 17 Fantasy football waivers if you have roster need and how do you continue to build depth if your league has a Week 18 championship weekend? Before making any Week 17 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 17

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 17 waiver wire: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. After reaching 1,000 receiving yards in six of the last seven years, Cooks will fall short of that mark in 2022 due to poor quarterback play and five missed games due to injury. But he returned from his calf strain last week and caught four passes for 34 yards with a touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Now he'll take on a Jaguars defense that he has had a lot of success against over the years. In six career games against Jacksonville, Cooks has 32 catches for 621 yards and five touchdowns. And in two matchups against the Jags in Houston, Cooks has 13 catches for 293 yards and a score. He is available in nearly 40% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs as a Week 17 waiver wire pickup. The fourth-round pick out of Nevada was arguably the most productive Green Bay receiver for the first half of the season before an ankle injury cost him six weeks. However, he's returned to action the last two weeks and the Packers have been working him back into an important role.

Doubs played 32% of the snaps in Week 15 and was targeted five times against the Rams, finishing with five catches for 55 yards. Then he played 61% of the snaps in last week's win over the Dolphins and was targeted six times, catching three more passes for 32 yards. Doubs had played at least 80% of snaps in the six games prior to his injury and with Green Bay still fighting for its playoff life, expect to see Doubs' role continuing to expand the next couple of weeks.

How to set your Week 17 waiver wire claims

