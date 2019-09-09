Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: Best players to add include Marquise Brown, Ronald Jones

Fantasy football injuries were a major story line in Week 1, with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles both suffering collarbone injuries that will cause them to miss several weeks of action. Bengals running back Joe Mixon also sprained his ankle in Cincinnati's one-point loss to the Seahawks. With so many injuries, the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of action. And owners everywhere know that finding the perfect addition to your team via the 2019 Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. So before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make on the waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown was extremely impressive in his NFL debut, bringing in four-of-five targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' decisive 59-10 win over the Dolphins. Brown's explosive speed was on full display as he torched Miami's secondary for an 83-yard score in the first quarter. Now, Brown and the Ravens will have another favorable matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense that gave up 385 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 2: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

Tampa Bay's offense struggled mightily against the 49ers on Sunday, but Jones was the lone bright spot on an underwhelming day. He finished with 13 carries for 75 yards and one reception for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers. The second-year running back out of USC looked quick on his feet and out-touched starter Peyton Barber by a 13-8 margin on the ground.

Jones and the Buccaneers have a quick turnaround as they get set to play the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. However, Jones could be a strong play against a Carolina defense that gave up 166 rushing yards and two scores last week against the Rams.

