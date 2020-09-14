Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Aaron Rodgers is still elite ( 2:15 )

The Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of lower-rostered players delivered encouraging performances. Rams running back Malcolm Brown totaled 110 yards from scrimmage and rushed for two touchdowns, while ageless Lions running back Adrian Peterson totaled 114 yards from scrimmage for Detroit. Meanwhile, Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage was one of three Atlanta wideouts to go over 100 yards.

Can any of these players be trusted in your Week 2 Fantasy football lineups? These are the type of questions Fantasy players are asking themselves before submitting their Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire picks. With Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, Week 2 Fantasy football waivers will be stocked with players who have the potential to be significant lineup replacements. Before you determine which players you should target on the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 2

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Colts running back Nyheim Hines. He was a surprise standout in the season-opener, as he caught eight passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score against Jacksonville.

He should continue to have an important role in the Colts' offense, especially after Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Philip Rivers, who is well-known for turning pass-catching running backs into fantasy factors, completed 17 passes to the position on Sunday. Hines is Indianapolis' best pure receiving back and should continue to work well with the king of the dump-off passes.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 2: Chargers running back Joshua Kelley. He was heavily overlooked in 2020 Fantasy football drafts. He had an ADP of 60 at the running back position, but the Chargers needed a quality inside runner to take over some of the carries vacated by Melvin Gordon. Kelley had a strong preseason despite not playing in any exhibition games or having a normal camp schedule. He rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in his pro debut and can be a quality flex play going forward.

How to set your Week 2 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a shocking tight end who has massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football roster moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 2? And which shocking tight end could help lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer.