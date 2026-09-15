Drafts are over and Week 1 is in the books, so now is the time for Fantasy football players to begin making roster adjustments. A huge part of that is the weekly waiver wire run where players are acquired either using a Free Agency Acquisition Budget (FAAB) or waiver priority, usually decided by inverse order of the league standings. Notable NFL injuries from Week 1 included Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) and A.J. Brown (ankle), both of whom could miss multiple weeks, so there are some roster holes to fill.

Who are some of the top Week 2 Fantasy football waiver targets, and how much of your budget will it take if you're looking to plug a hole in your Fantasy football lineups or even to block a rival from landing a player? Before making any Week 2 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He's also a prolific Fantasy player and Fantasy editor at SportsLine.com, and his in-depth knowledge of rosters around the league makes him an ideal expert to find value on the waiver wire weekly.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire picks from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks ahead of Week 2

One player Nagel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Saints receiver Devaughn Vele, who had seven catches on nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Lions.

"If you're desperate for help at flex or receiver in a 3WR league, we'd bid up to 10 FAAB dollars on him or make a priority waiver claim," Nagel said. "This isn't some one-week fluke as Vele collected 19 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown over the final four games of last season."

Nagel is also targeting Cowboys running back Emari Demercado. "The former Cardinals running back was signed at the last minute after projected RB2 Malik Davis suffered a season-ending injury during the team's final practice before its Week 1 opener. Demercado saw just two touches in Sunday night's 28-20 loss to the Giants, but his usage should increase as he gets familiar with the system." See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 2 waiver wire claims

Nagel is also targeting an overlooked receiver who is worth investing some FAAB in, saying "there's a good chance you'll be getting a steal." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 2, and which wide receiver could be a steal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2, all from a proven Fantasy football and NFL expert, and find out.