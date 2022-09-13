The 2022 NFL season is underway and Fantasy football owners are already looking to adjust on the fly after Week 1 produced some unexpected results. Rams running back Cam Akers was a popular choice in 2022 Fantasy football drafts and thousands had him in their Fantasy football lineups in Week 1. However, Akers only played 12 offensive snaps for the Rams in the opener against the Bills and he produced 0 yards on three carries.

Akers has already been released by a lot of Fantasy football owners while others are taking a wait-and-see approach on a back who dominated the Rams' running back workload on their march to the Super Bowl. Working the Fantasy football waiver wire is always a critical part in building roster depth and knowing exactly who to target and when can often make the difference between winning and losing in Fantasy football. Before determining who to target on the Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 2

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who is only being rostered in 10% of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in a season-opening win over the Bengals and he's claiming that he expects to play against the Patriots after X-rays were negative. However, you can expect Pittsburgh to be relatively cautious with arguably its most important offense piece.

Harris led the NFL with 381 touches during his rookie season and the suddenly-confident Steelers will certainly want to make sure that he's healthy long term. So if Harris is out or even limited, Warren becomes the back of intrigue for Pittsburgh. The Oklahoma State product played 23 offensive snaps in Week 1 and he could be in line for double-digit touches against New England even if Harris is able to play.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is owned in just 44% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues entering Week 2. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and is sixth among active NFL receivers with 695 career receptions but he's been largely an afterthought for Fantasy purposes after joining the Saints late in the offseason.

However, Landry made an immediate impact in New Orleans, catching seven passes for 114 yards in his debut. Landry was on the field for 72% of the Saints' offensive snaps and was targeted nine times by Jameis Winston. Michael Thomas was the only other receiver in the offense targeted more than three times so you can expect Landry to continue being heavily involved in the passing attack moving forward.

How to set your Week 2 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on a surprising wide receiver who brings massive upside. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 2? And which running back is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.