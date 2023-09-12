The Fantasy football waiver wire run heading into Week 2 is arguably the most important of the season. It is the first chance for Fantasy players to make roster adjustments after their initial look at regular season action. That means there could be Fantasy starters waiting on the wire who were completely overlooked in preseason Fantasy football drafts. Just like every other week, however, there are also NFL injury situations to monitor and replacements to be found.

Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in his first series with the Jets on Monday Night Football. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins also injured his Achilles, and that one is already confirmed to be a season ender. How should you react to those injuries, and which breakout Week 1 stars should prioritize on waivers or with your FAAB? Before making any Week 2 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 2

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 2 waiver wire: Chargers running back Joshua Kelley. Austin Ekeler (ankle) had to leave the Week 1 loss against the Dolphins. There's no formal update on his status and Fantasy players will have to wait until at least Wednesday to get some clues on his outlook for Week 2 and beyond.

Kelley stepped in nicely with a 16-91-1 rushing line for an offense that looked explosive as it piled up 34 points. He's an obvious start candidate should Ekeler miss more time, but even if he doesn't, Kelley has some value as a potential flex option later in the season if he gets a decent amount of goal-line work for an offense that could score a lot in 2023.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as a Week 2 waiver wire pickup. Stafford was left in the free agent pool after many Fantasy football draft as he entered Week 1 with just a 35% ownership rate in CBS Sports Fantasy leagues.

The Rams, however, had one of the most surprising offensive performances in Week 1 as Stafford's 334 passing yards helped them to a 30-13 win over the Seahawks. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell were both impressive as receivers and Cooper Kupp (hamstring) should return at some point, giving Stafford even more value down the line. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 2 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on a breakout receiver who smashed expectations in Week 1. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 2?, and which breakout receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 2, all from a Fantasy football analyst who has been ranked among the most accurate in the nation, and find out.