Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 3: Best players to add include Terry McLaurin, DeMarcus Robinson
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
Finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line in Week 2 with Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffering a torn ligament in his thumb that will cause him to miss at least six weeks and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffering an elbow injury that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Steelers running back James Conner also tweaked his knee in Pittsburgh's 2-point loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. With so many injuries happening to key players across the Fantasy football landscape, the Week 3 Fantasy football waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you absolutely need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.
Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.
Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 3.
One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has been extremely impressive for the Redskins thus far. In Washington's Week 2 loss against the Cowboys, McLaurin caught five of nine targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. He led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards against the Cowboys, and has totaled 187 yards on 10 catches over his first two NFL contests. He's definitely a player you should target on the waiver wire this week.
Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 3: Chiefs wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson.
Robinson caught all six of his targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders. The speedy receiver proved to be a lethal weapon in Kansas City's explosive offense when he hauled in a 39-yard and a 44-yard TD strike from Patrick Mahomes. And with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) still sidelined for the foreseeable future, Robinson should remain one of Mahomes' primary targets going forward.
Smith is also all-in on a shocking running back who has massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your roster moving forward. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.
So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 3? And which shocking running back could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 3, all from the Fantasy expert named one of the most accurate in the nation.
