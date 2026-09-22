Week 2 was a particularly tough one from an injury standpoint with Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Jayden Reed, Dallas Goedert and Alec Pierce among the players with concerns that could keep them out some length of time. That makes the Fantasy football waiver wire an important one ahead of Week 3 as Fantasy players look to plug lineup holes and add depth to their rosters.

Who are some of the top Week 3 Fantasy football waiver targets, and how much of your budget will it take if you're looking to plug a hole in your Fantasy football lineups or even to block a rival from landing a player? Before making any Week 3 Fantasy football waiver claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football expert Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who has worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms, and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He's also a prolific Fantasy player and Fantasy editor at SportsLine, and his in-depth knowledge of rosters around the league makes him an ideal expert to find value on the waiver wire weekly.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire picks from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 3. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks ahead of Week 3

One player Nagel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Raiders receiver Tre Tucker. "Tucker appears to have emerged as the most fantasy relevant Raiders pass catcher not named Brock Bowers," Nagel said. "Tucker had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 26-14 upset of the Chargers in Week 2. However, Tucker has carried a boom-or-bust fantasy profile throughout his career, as evidenced by his two catches for 27 yards in Week 1."

Nagel is also targeting Broncos running back Jonah Coleman. "Coleman is a priority add for managers who drafted Dobbins or RJ Harvey, who is dealing with his own hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 2," Nagel said. "In our deeper leagues, we saw Coleman drafted in the later rounds, but we've also already seen him dropped in a couple of those. Moreover, anyone who drafted Dobbins or Harvey would have been wise to draft Coleman for insurance, but his modest roster share suggests that wasn't always the case. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 3 waiver wire claims

Nagel is also targeting an overlooked receiver who is worth investing up to 25% of FAAB in, saying he has the "potential to be a reliable season-long contributor." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 3, and which wide receiver could be a steal? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 3, all from a proven Fantasy football and NFL expert, and find out.