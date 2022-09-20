Fantasy football injuries change the landscape of the game rapidly throughout the course of the season and owners who have a clear idea of how to work their waiver wire position and their FAAB always have a clear advantage over the competition. Even after a dominant Fantasy football draft, it is almost inevitable that you'll have to work the Fantasy football waiver wire at some point and working depth charts is important. With Elijah Mitchell out for eight weeks with a knee injury, Jeff Wilson stepped into a prominent role in the 49ers' offense last week and produced 103 scrimmage yards on 20 touches.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 3

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 3 waiver wire: Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is rostered in less than 50% of leagues. Meyers has been heavily involved in New England's passing attack for the last couple of years but a lack of touchdown productivity and an offense that doesn't take many shots down the field has capped his Fantasy impact considerably.

However, the 2022 Patriots appear to be slightly more aggressive than in the past and Meyers is still a clear focal point of the offense. Last week he was targeted 13 times against Pittsburgh and finished with nine receptions for 95 yards and he's now up to 13 catches for 150 yards on the year. Now he'll take on a Baltimore pass defense that just allowed a pair of 170-yard receivers in the same game and Gibbs is recommending investing 10-15% of your FAAB on Meyers if you have a need at WR.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Cardinals running back Darrel Williams. James Conner was one of the biggest surprises in Fantasy football last season when he produced 1,127 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns and he was coming off the board in the first five rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. Now he's dealing with an ankle injury that leaves him looking questionable for Week 3 and that creates value in both Williams and Eno Benjamin.

Both backs carried the ball eight times on Sunday with Conner leaving the contest but Williams looked like the more effective runner, producing 59 yards and a touchdown while Benjamin had just 31 rushing yards. Even if Benjamin is favored on passing downs, Gibbs is expecting Williams to dominate the early-down work and to be the primary short-yardage ball carrier. That's why he's slightly favoring Williams for the running-back needy in Week 3.

How to set your Week 3 waiver wire claims

