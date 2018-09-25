Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Week 4 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you will want to see what Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 4, and he's sharing his favorite targets over at SportsLine. One we'll give away: Ravens running back Javorius Allen.

"Still available in 52 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Allen now has four touchdowns on the year, including a TD run and TD catch against the Broncos in Week 3," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Allen has been the Ravens' goal line back of choice. He's also the better pass-catcher of the two main Baltimore backs, with 13 receptions for 70 yards so far this season. Even though his efficiency numbers through two weeks are unsightly, Allen's role gives him significant Fantasy value, and he's the top waiver option at the position this week."

Another target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire he's all over entering Week 4: Saints tight end Benjamin Watson.

"The 37-year-old Watson had a season-high five catches and 71 yards against the Falcons on Sunday and has a mouth-watering Week 4 matchup against the Giants, who habitually hemorrhage Fantasy points to opposing tight ends," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Watson is the streaming tight end to own this week and may have long-term viability as a guy playing a lot of snaps in the powerful New Orleans offense."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 4? And which free agent quarterback could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best available free agents entering Week 4, all from an award-winning analyst who was ranked among the most accurate in the entire country.