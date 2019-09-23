Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 4: Best players to add include Phillip Dorsett, Daniel Jones

Finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy football team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major storyline in Week 3, with Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffering a high ankle sprain that will reportedly cause him to miss four to eight weeks, and Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffering a quad injury that caused him to miss the entire second half. Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, who scored two touchdowns on Sunday, also exited the game with an injury in Kansas City's victory over the Baltimore Ravens. With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire is sure to see plenty of action. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 4 and sharing them only at SportsLine. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 4 waiver wire: Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett has been extremely impressive for the Patriots thus far. In New England's Week 3 victory over the Jets, Dorsett caught six-of-seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 yards on two carries. For the season, he has hauled in 13 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. If fellow receiver Julian Edelman (ribs) is forced to miss this week's game, Dorsett would likely see a significant boost in target share against the Bills. He's one of the top players to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 4: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Making his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jones completed 23-of-36 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner with just over a minute to play in regulation. The rookie signal caller completed 64 percent of his passes while averaging over nine yards per attempt. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup against a Washington defense that gave up an average of 455 yards per game through its first two contests.

Smith is also all-in on a shocking running back with massive upside. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your roster moving forward. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

So which players should you target on the waiver wire before Week 4? And which shocking running back could lead your team to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning free agents entering Week 4, all from the Fantasy expert named one of the most accurate in the nation.