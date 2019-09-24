Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 4: Best players to add include Wayne Gallman, Daniel Jones

The Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players suffered injuries. Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain that will cause him to miss significant time, while Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could be out multiple months with a Lisfranc injury. Now, owners of Barkley and Newton will be flocking to the Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire looking for productive replacements. Will Barkley's absence diminish Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram's value moving forward, or will quarterback Daniel Jones duplicate his impressive performance and keep the Giants' offense rolling? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 4 Fantasy football picks. And with Fantasy football injuries happening to productive players like LeSean McCoy (ankle) and T.Y. Hilton (quad), the wire will be stocked full of players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 4 and sharing them only at SportsLine. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 4 waiver wire: Giants running back Wayne Gallman.

With Barkley expected to miss four to eight weeks, Gallman is slated to see an expanded role in the Giants' offense. And while owners shouldn't expect the same type of production as Barkley, Gallman will still be the starting running back in a serviceable offense. In 2017, he averaged over four yards per carry and caught 34 passes out of the backfield. And after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed his elusiveness with his legs, defenses will be less inclined to stack the box against New York moving forward. Gallman will certainly be among the most sought-after Week 4 waiver wire targets.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 4: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Making his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buccaneers, Jones completed 23-of-36 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winner with just over a minute to play in regulation. The rookie signal caller completed 64 percent of his passes while averaging over nine yards per attempt. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup against a Washington defense that gave up an average of 455 yards per game through its first two contests.

