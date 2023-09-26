Working the Fantasy football waiver wire to continue to build your Fantasy football roster throughout the season is a must, and we're already starting to see waiver claims make a significant impact even though we're only three weeks into the season. Browns running back Jerome Ford wasn't on the Fantasy football radar before Nick Chubb's season ended on Monday Night Football in Week 2 but Ford has quickly become an impact Fantasy player. Last week's top waiver claim scored twice last week and he's now touched the ball 46 times and scored three touchdowns this season.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 4

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 4 waiver wire: Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't play because of a shoulder injury and then was only on the field for six snaps in Week 2 but it feels safe to say that he's earned a role in the NFL's most dynamic offense after Week 3.

Achane carried the ball 18 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns while also catching four passes for 30 yards and two scores. He'll continue to share time in the Miami backfield with Raheem Mostert but this is an offense where it seems there are plenty of opportunities to go around. He's still available in 43% of leagues and is worth a sizable portion of your FAAB this week.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Texans wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, who is more commonly referred to as "Tank." Another third-round pick in last year's draft, Dell is coming off an enormous performance in Week 3, catching five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in a dominant 37-17 win over the Jaguars.

It was Dell's second week in a row with a touchdown reception, as he caught seven passes for 72 yards and a score against the Colts. The Houston offense is surpassing expectations this season and Dell's connection with fellow rookie C.J. Stroud is clear to see and he's available in 44% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. See who else to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire at SportsLine.

