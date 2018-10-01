Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. And before you determine which players to target on the Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver wire, you'll want to see what SportsLine analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series. He's crushed other experts when given the chance and knows what it takes to win a league.

Now he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 5. One we'll give away: Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

"It's starting to look as if Hines will be the most valuable Fantasy asset from among the Indianapolis running backs, even though Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins are both more widely owned in CBS Sports leagues," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "The Colts have been unable to do any business with their running game, and that goes for Hines too. But after a season-high nine receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Texans, Hines now has 22 catches for 119 yards. He also quietly has three touchdowns on the season. There's no way this guy should be available in PPR or half-PPR leagues."

Another waiver wire targets he's all over entering Week 5: Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee.

"The 21-year-old Coutee was impressive in his NFL debut, catching 11 of 15 targets for 109 yards after missing the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "Is there going to be enough passing volume to float Coutee as a worthwhile Fantasy asset with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller already staking big claims in the Houston passing game? It's possible. The Texans have a weak running game and don't throw to their tight ends much, so there might be enough oxygen for three receivers."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a surprising quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week. Anyone who adds this player could hit it big.

