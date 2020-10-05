Watch Now: Fantasy Recap: Eagles defeat 49ers 25-20 ( 4:50 )

The bye weeks begin now, and the Bills vs. Titans upcoming game is surrounded by uncertainty, so the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire run will be very important. Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick broke out with six receptions for 113 yards and a TD in Week 4. Should Patrick be among your prime Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? Colts tight end Mo-Alie Cox has scored in two consecutive games. Should Alie-Cox be one of your top Week 5 NFL Fantasy football waiver picks?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Engel went 35-10 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues in the first three weeks of the season.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 5

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 5 waiver wire: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Herbert was obviously tabbed to be the team's quarterback of the future. But he was unexpectedly pressed into starting service in Week 2 and may have wrapped up the No. 1 job for good.

Herbert passed for 300-plus yards in his first two starts, and then delivered his best Fantasy performance yet on Sunday. The poised and frequently aggressive rookie threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a shootout with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Herbert remains widely available in Fantasy leagues and has earned streaming consideration.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 3: Herbert's teammate, running back Justin Jackson. Austin Ekeler could be out for awhile because of knee and hamstring issues, and Jackson may have to step in and take over part of a time share with rookie Joshua Kelley. The team has already given Kelley a healthy workload, but he raised concerns on Sunday.

Kelley rushed for just nine yards on seven carries, but more alarmingly, he fumbled in a second consecutive game. Los Angeles may not be able to fully trust Kelley as a lead running back, so Jackson could split touches with him and be entrusted with carries on key downs. That could make Jackson a quality flex option during the bye weeks.

How to set your Week 5 waiver wire claims

