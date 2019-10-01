Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 5: Best players to add include Ronald Jones, Golden Tate

The Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic after a number of players suffered injuries. Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter against the Patriots and did not return to the field. Allen, who's accounted for six touchdowns this season, remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable for Buffalo's Week 5 matchup against the Titans. Now, owners of Allen, Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder), Marlon Mack (ankle) and Jarvis Landry (concussion) will be flocking to the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire looking for productive replacements. Will Trubisky's potential absence diminish the value of Allen Robinson and David Montgomery moving forward, or will quarterback Chase Daniel keep the Bears' offense relevant for Fantasy owners? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 5 Fantasy football picks. And with Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, the wire will be stocked full of players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 5. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

"Peyton Barber (3.4 yards per carry) is the nominal starter, but it seems like only a matter of time before Jones moves into that spot," Smith told SportsLine. "Jones (4.7) has been far more effective and out-rushed Barber in three of Tampa's four games. In Week 4, Jones turned 20 touches into 82 yards and a touchdown, while Barber's nine rushes resulted in only 19 yards. Jones looks much faster than Barber and once his pass protection improves enough to win Bruce Arians' confidence, Jones offers weekly RB2 upside in Tampa's potent offense."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 5: Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, who's owned in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

"With his four-game suspension now served, Fantasy players have the rare opportunity to add a legitimate No. 1 receiver to their rosters," Smith told SportsLine. "Tate will likely man the slot for the Giants, which should be a lucrative spot for a surging offense led by a rookie signal-caller. Tate is a proven pass-catcher with reliable hands and a good nose for the end zone. He has weekly WR3 potential for the rest of the season and is worth a fairly aggressive waiver bid."

