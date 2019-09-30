Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 5: Best players to add include Ronald Jones, Jordan Howard

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major storyline again in Week 4, with Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dislocating his left shoulder and suffering a slight labrum tear that will likely cause him to miss Chicago's Week 5 game against the Raiders in London. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who recorded eight receptions for 167 yards on Sunday against the Ravens, suffered a concussion and is likely questionable for Cleveland's game against the 49ers. Colts running back Marlon Mack (ankle), who ranks fifth in the NFL with 338 rushing yards, also exited the game in Indianapolis' shocking defeat to Oakland. With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire is sure to see plenty of action. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make on the waiver wire for Week 5, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 5. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 5 Fantasy football waiver wire: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

"Peyton Barber (3.4 yards per carry) is the nominal starter, but it seems like only a matter of time before Jones moves into that spot," Smith told SportsLine. "Jones (4.7) has been far more effective and out-rushed Barber in three of Tampa's four games. In Week 4, Jones turned 20 touches into 82 yards and a touchdown, while Barber's nine rushes resulted in only 19 yards. Jones looks much faster than Barber and once his pass protection improves enough to win Bruce Arians' confidence, Jones offers weekly RB2 upside in Tampa's potent offense."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 5: Eagles running back Jordan Howard, who's owned in less than 55 percent of CBS Sports Leagues.

"Doug Pederson will likely stick with a frustrating committee, but Howard's snap counts and touches have increased with each week," Smith told SportsLine. "Additionally, Howard is more involved in the passing game than many calculated he would be and he is the go-to back in short-yardage situations."

