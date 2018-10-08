Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 6: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy Football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league and going home with nothing. And before you determine which players you should target on the Fantasy Football waiver wire entering Week 6, you'll want to see what SportsLine Fantasy analyst Pat Fitzmaurice has to say. A former Pro Football Weekly editor and writer for over a decade, Fitzmaurice finished second in FantasyPros' 2017 rankings accuracy contest and received a 2017 Fantasy Sports Writers Association nomination for best football series.

Now he has done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents heading into Week 6. One we'll give away: Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

"Sanu has 10 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown over his last two games, as well as two TD catches over his last three games," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley around, Sanu could get caught in a target squeeze in any given week. However, the Falcons have a sleek offense and a juicy matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that yielded six TD passes to Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4 before going on bye in Week 5."

Another one of the Week 6 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets he's all over: 49ers running back Alfred Morris.

"Morris had a season-high 18 carries for 61 yards Sunday against the Cardinals and even caught three passes for 30 yards, a rarity for a player who entered that game with 60 career receptions in 96 games," Fitzmaurice said. "Yes, Morris is one-dimensional, but his physical running style is a dimension the Niners need because their other running back is the diminutive Matt Breida, who's too slightly built to be a workhorse. In fact, Breida injured his ankle on Sunday and could miss time, which might mean a bigger workload for Morris in the next week or two."

Fitzmaurice is also recommending a quarterback who gets a highly favorable matchup this week.

