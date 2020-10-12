Watch Now: FFT Believe It Or Not: Andy Dalton Craters the Value of Cowboys WR's ( 3:18 )

The loss of Dak Prescott and continued disappointing outings by Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz are making the quarterback position more of a priority on waivers this week. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr outdueled Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Should Carr be among your prime Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three TDs vs. the 49ers. Should he one of your top Week 6 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Which players on Fantasy football waivers are worth grabbing? And who should you prioritize in your claim order or with your budget? Before you determine who you should target on the Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. Engel was 45-15 in his seasonal Fantasy football leagues after four weeks. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 6. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 6

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 6 waiver wire: Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. Jerry Jones has witnessed the importance of a quality backup QB over the years, and it now looks like he made a smart move to sign the former Bengal in the offseason. Dalton, who was regarded as a mid-range Fantasy QB2 during much of his Cincinnati tenure, now has more upside than ever before as he takes over in Dallas.

Dalton finished as a top-10 Fantasy QB in 2016, and now has the potential to get back into that range with the Cowboys. While he is not as talented as Prescott, Dalton is savvy enough to be very competitive. From a Fantasy perspective, the potential is certainly there for him to exceed past expectations. Dalton has never been surrounded by so many quality and explosive weapons before. The Cowboys may also continue to engage in shootouts, so Dalton should be a top waiver wire priority this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 6: Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham. Philadelphia's wide receiver corps has again been decimated by injuries, and the team desperately needed to step forward as a playmaker. No one expected it to be Fulgham, who was cut by both the Lions and Packers this summer. He was promoted from the practice squad earlier this month in a move largely ignored by Fantasy players.

Fulgham immediately took advantage of an opportunity in Week 4, catching a 42-yard TD pass vs. the 49ers. He then busted out for 10 catches for 152 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 5. Fulgham has already displayed big-play ability and the willingness to make tough catches. He may continue to be a significant contributor for the Eagles and Fantasy players in the weeks ahead.

How to set your Week 6 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a resurgent wide receiver who should be an immediate add. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football roster moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 6? And which quarterbacks are the best options to replace Dak Prescott? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 6, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.