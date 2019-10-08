Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: Best players to add include Gardner Minshew, Auden Tate

The Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players suffered injuries. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was forced from Sunday's game with a head injury and did not return to the field. Rudolph, who's thrown seven touchdowns this season, remains in the concussion protocol and is questionable for Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup against the Chargers. Now, owners of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and tight end Vance McDonald will have to determine how Rudolph's injury affects Pittsburgh's offense moving forward. Fantasy owners who own Saquon Barkley (ankle) or Wayne Gallman (concussion) will also be flocking to the Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire looking for productive replacements at running back. Will Barkley return from his high-ankle sprain on Thursday against the Patriots, or will Jon Hilliman be the lead back for the Giants this week? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 6 Fantasy football picks. And with Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, the wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire. One player Smith is advising owners to target ahead of Week 6: Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew completed 26-of-44 pass attempts for 374 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers, while also adding seven rushes for 42 yards. For the season, Minshew has a total of nine touchdown passes to just one interception. Now, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Saints defense that has struggled on the road. In fact, the Saints gave up over 400 yards passing and four total touchdowns to Russell Wilson in Seattle in Week 3.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 6: Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate.

Tate has been heavily involved in the Bengals' passing attack over the past three weeks with A.J. Green (ankle) and John Ross (shoulder) sidelined with injuries. In fact, the second year receiver out of Florida State has been targeted 22 times in the last three games, recording 13 catches for 164 yards during that span. On Sunday against the Cardinals, Tate found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career. And with the Bengals expected to play from behind in most of their contests, Tate will continue to be a main focal point of Cincinnati's aerial attack.

