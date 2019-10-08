Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: Best players to add include Gardner Minshew, Gerald Everett

Injuries were a major story line again in Week 5, with Giants running back Wayne Gallman suffering a concussion early against the Vikings. Gallman, who has been filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley (ankle), was replaced by Jon Hilliman, who could be a popular Week 6 waiver wire target if Gallman and Barkley remain sidelined on Thursday Night Football. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, who caught his third touchdown reception of the year on Sunday against the Steelers, suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter but was able to return for Baltimore's last-second victory. Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy, who has recorded a touchdown reception in two of his last three games, also exited Jacksonville's loss against Carolina and was unable to return to the field. With so many injuries happening to key players, the Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of action. Before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

One player to target ahead of Week 6: Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew completed 26-of-44 pass attempts for 374 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers, while also adding seven rushes for 42 yards. For the season, Minshew has a total of nine touchdown passes to just one interception. Now, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Saints defense that has struggled on the road. In fact, the Saints gave up over 400 yards passing and four total touchdowns to Russell Wilson in Seattle in Week 3.

Another waiver wire target entering Week 6: Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Everett is coming off his best performance as a pro. In last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, he recorded seven catches for a career-high 136 yards. He led the team in receiving yards against Seattle and has been one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets over the last two weeks. In fact, the third-year pro has caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in his last two outings.

