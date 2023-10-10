Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been the most valuable Fantasy football waiver claim of the season thus far and any concerns that he might take a back seat with Cooper Kupp coming back from injured reserve were assuaged last week. Nacua was targeted 11 times and finished with seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Kupp was targeted 12 times and had eight catches for 118 yards. Who might be the next waiver wire addition to improve your Fantasy football roster?

Cardinals running back James Conner suffered a knee injury in Arizona's loss to Cincinnati and that could free up some value reps at running back for the Cardinals. So how will those reps be divided up, and how much attention should you be paying to the Arizona backfield as you put in your Fantasy football waiver claims this week? Before making any Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 6

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 6 waiver wire: Bears running back D'Onta Foreman. After rushing for over 900 yards with the Panthers in 2022, Foreman signed with Chicago during the offseason and was drafted in the majority of Fantasy football leagues with many managers speculating he could play a considerable role in one of the NFL's best rushing attacks.

That hasn't exactly come to fruition, with Foreman only playing in one game despite being in good health. However, a banged up running back room in Chicago has opened the door for Foreman to play a featured role at a time when the Bears look threatening offensively again, having rushed for 170 yards or more the past two weeks. That's why Gibbs has Foreman as his top waiver priority this week.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston. In his final season at TCU, Johnston caught 63 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season while helping lead the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff. That production plus prototype measurements at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds with 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash helped make Johnston a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Los Angeles, Johnston hasn't played a huge role in the offense thus far, having been targeted only 11 times over the first four games of the season. However, with Mike Williams suffering a torn ACL in Week 4 and the Chargers coming off a bye week, expectations are that Johnston's role will be expanded. He's still available in 46% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

How to set your Week 6 waiver wire claims

