Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 7: Best players to add from top-rated expert

One we'll give away: Dolphins running back Frank Gore.

"Gore's workload keeps increasing, and the heavier the workload, the better he seems to do," Fitzmaurice told SportsLine. "After rushing 12 times for 63 yards in Week 5, Gore got a season-high 15 carries against a tough Chicago defense in Week 6 and ran for 101 yards. It was the first time since 2014 that Gore produced a 100-yard rushing game on fewer than 20 carries. He's sharing work with Kenyan Drake, but it's a much more even division of snaps than we expected before the start of the season. Gore draws a good matchup this week against a soft Detroit run defense."

Another one of the Week 7 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets he's all over: Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.

"With Tyler Eifert out for the season, Uzomah is Cincinnati's No. 1 tight end," Fitzmaurice said. "And as long as Tyler Kroft remains shelved with a foot injury, Uzomah has the Bengals' TE targets pretty much all to himself. He saw a season-high seven against the Steelers in Week 6 and had six catches for 54 yards."

