Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: Best players to add include Auden Tate, Benny Snell

Finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 6 with Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffering a quad injury that forced him to miss the rest of the game against the New York Jets. Cooper's injury could be a major blow for Fantasy owners if he's forced to miss time, as the sixth-year receiver has been one of the more productive players at his position with 515 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season. Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, who's been one of Fantasy football's biggest breakout players this season, suffered an achilles injury in the first half and was unable to return to Seattle's victory over the Browns. Steelers running back James Conner (quad), who has scored three touchdowns in his last two games, also exited the game in Pittsburgh's victory over the Chargers on Sunday night. With so many injuries happening to key players across the Fantasy football landscape, the Week 7 waiver wire is sure to see a lot of action. And before you determine which players you should target this week, you absolutely need to see the top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 7 from SportsLine's Jody Smith.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 7.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate.

Tate saw a game-high 12 targets on Sunday against the Ravens, which marks the second time in the past four games that Tate has been targeted at least 10 times. The second-year receiver finished with five catches for 91 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore. And with the Bengals now 0-6, Cincinnati will continue to evaluate its young talent, which bodes well for Tate, who now has 34 targets over the last four games. He's definitely a player you should target on the waiver wire this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 7: Steelers running back Benny Snell.

Snell was pushed into Pittsburgh's backup running back role after Jaylen Samuels suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Snell performed admirably on Sunday night against the Chargers, leading the team with 17 carries for 75 yards. And with Conner's injury status unknown and a mouthwatering matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8, a defense that's giving up nearly 170 yards per game on the ground, Snell should be a high-priorly add for owners who need depth at running back.

