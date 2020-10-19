Watch Now: Early Waiver Wire: Tight Ends ( 0:57 )

Unexpected performers have continued to put up the kind of numbers that have suddenly put them on the Fantasy football radar as the Week 7 NFL schedule approaches. Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic totaled 84 yards from scrimmage and caught six passes. Should McKissic be among your prime Week 7 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets?

Colts tight end Trey Burton scored twice on Sunday. Should he be at the top of your list of Week 7 Fantasy Football waiver wire picks? Before determining who you should target on the Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. Engel was 52-22-1 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues after five weeks. Breakout performers such as Justin Herbert and Tim Patrick have been among his top recommendations so far this season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy Football free agents entering Week 7. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 7

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, In his return to action after missing three games on Sunday, Perriman caught four passes for 62 yards. Those numbers hold promise when you consider how bad Joe Flacco and the Jets offense looked in a shutout loss at Miami.

If Perriman was working with a more respectable passer, he could have produced even better numbers. Flacco missed him more than once in situations where Perriman could have potentially made a significant play. in his final three games last season, Perriman had over 100 yards in every game and totaled four TDs.

When Sam Darnold (shoulder) returns, Perriman has more upside, despite the fact that the Jets have been so bad. They will play from behind frequently, and Perriman gives Darnold a true downfield threat New York has lacked for much of the season so far. Perriman was quiet early in the year, but he should produce more as he settles in.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 7: Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole. Now in his fourth season, Cole has rarely been on the minds of Fantasy players, but now he is firmly in the mix for waiver consideration ahead of Week 7. He caught six balls for 143 yards on Sunday, as he registered the second-highest yardage output of his career. It was his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 2 of 2018.

D.J. Chark is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for Jacksonville, and rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. has been showing signs of emerging as another playmaker. But Gardner Minshew slings the ball around enough to make a third pass-catcher relevant for Fantasy purposes. He leads the NFL in completions and is third in attempts. Cole already has three TD receptions in five games and three outings with five or more catches, so he has already established that he can be useful as a Fantasy streamer.

How to set your Week 7 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a rising tight end who should be an immediate add. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy Football roster moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 7? And which tight end do you need to prioritize? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 7, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.