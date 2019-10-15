Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: Best players to add include Jamison Crowder, Benny Snell

The Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) returned from a three-game hiatus and lit up the Cowboys' secondary, finishing with 338 passing yards and two touchdowns. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) also returned and put on a show in Los Angeles' loss against the Steelers. Henry caught eight of his nine targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh, and he'll certainly be a focal point for the Chargers' offense moving forward. Injuries to key players will also drive Fantasy owners to the Week 7 waiver wire, as Amari Cooper (quad), James Conner (quad) and Will Dissly (Achilles) all suffered injuries on Sunday. Will Cooper's injury dilute Dak Prescott's value moving forward, or will Michael Gallup, Jason Witten and Tavon Austin fill the void if Cooper's injury proves to be serious? These are the type of questions owners are asking themselves before submitting their Week 7 waiver wire claims. And with Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, the wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros.com named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 7.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Crowder and the entire offense saw their stock rise significantly with Darnold back under center for New York. In Sunday's victory over the Cowboys, Crowder hauled-in six-of-nine targets for 98 yards. The dynamic slot receiver has proven to be one of Darnold's favorite targets when they're on the field together, having recorded 20 catches for 197 yards in two games thus far this season. Crowder is expected to remain heavily involved in the Jets' aerial attack moving forward, especially in Week 7 against the Patriots, who just gave up six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown to Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 7: Steelers running back Benny Snell.

Snell was pushed into Pittsburgh's backup running back role after Jaylen Samuels suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Snell performed admirably on Sunday night against the Chargers, leading the team with 17 carries for 75 yards. And with Conner's injury status unknown and a mouthwatering matchup against the Dolphins in Week 8, a defense that's giving up nearly 170 yards per game on the ground, Snell should be a high-priorly add for owners who need depth at running back.

