Injuries continue to challenge the Cleveland Browns, and Fantasy leaguers who are rostering their top players. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a shoulder issue, and Jarvis Landry remained out in Week 6 because of a knee injury. More importantly for Fantasy players, Kareem Hunt is now out with a calf injury, and Nick Chubb will remain unavailable in Week 7 because of his own calf problem. Cleveland is playing on a short week, and now must turn to rookie Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson to play expanded roles at running back vs. Denver.

Should Felton or Johnson be among your primary Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? And which other players on Fantasy football waivers are worth adding to replace guys who are on byes and plug any other roster holes created by other injuries? Before determining who to target on the Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and 10-time nominee. In 2020, Scott was a finalist for the FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he also won previously.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the Seattle Seahawks' official site since 2012, Engel has appeared on The Athletic, SiriusXM FantasySports Radio, ESPN.com, NFL.com, the Associated Press, Yahoo Sports, SI.com, the New York Post, USA Today, RotoBaller, and of course, CBSSports.com. So far this season, Engel has recommended high-impact players such as Kadarius Toney, Cordarrelle Patterson, Dawson Knox and Khalil Herbert ahead of their breakout performances,

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 7

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The rookie made his NFL debut in Week 6, and caught only four passes for 29 yards. But savvy Fantasy players certainly will not judge him by that one outing. Bateman is ticketed for a much larger role in the Ravens passing game in the weeks ahead. Adding him now is the type of forward-looking move that keeps you ahead of the competition.

Baltimore looked to improve its passing game in the offseason to keep up with offenses such as Buffalo and Kansas City in the AFC. Taking Bateman with the 27th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft was a significant part of achieving that goal. The Ravens air attack has already looked better this season, and a healthy Bateman will only boost the outlook. He did miss the first five weeks of the season as he recovered from core muscle surgery, but now you can expect to see Bateman become a bigger part of the Baltimore offense in the weeks ahead. He remains available in nearly 70 percent of CBSSports.com leagues.

Engel is also strongly recommending Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Another rookie, Freiermuth had his best game so far on Sunday night. He caught all seven of his targets for 58 yards in Pittsburgh's win over Seattle. Fantasy players always need to take note of any tight end who has the potential to provide respectable production.

Freiermuth was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He caught two touchdown passes in a preseason game, and now his role in the Pittsburgh passing game can continue to grow. The Steelers do need another high-percentage receiving option to contribute with JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) out for the remainder of the season.

How to set your Week 7 waiver wire claims

