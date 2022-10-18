The Arizona Cardinals acquired Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday in the wake of news that Marquise Brown had suffered a serious foot injury. Anderson is a former 1,000-yard receiver and while it might not be fair to expect him to make a huge impact with the Cardinals playing the Saints on Thursday Night Football, he might be worth a speculative add going forward. The 29-year-old is available in 76% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues entering Week 7 and could help bolster your wide receiver depth for very little FAAB.

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 7 waiver wire: Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor missed the first month of the season after undergoing clavicle surgery during the preseason and being place on injured reserve. But he was reactivated earlier this month and played 42% of the offensive snaps in a win over the Lions in Week 5. Thornton only caught two passes for seven yards but the New England coaching staff made a concerted effort to get him more involved in Week 6.

Thornton played in 57% of the snaps in a win over the Browns in Week 6 and he caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown while also rushing three times for 16 yards and a score. Thornton ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and the Patriots look committed to getting the ball into his hands by any means. He's available in 96% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues entering Week 7.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson as a Week 7 waiver wire pickup. Robinson spent two years at Nebraska where he was used as a hybrid running back/wide receiver and then transferred to Kentucky, who used him in a more traditional wide receiver role. He caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven scores with the Wildcats and finished his collegiate career with 2,939 scrimmage yards and 14 scores in three seasons.

The Giants made him the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and it appeared during the preseason that he was in line for a major role in the offense. However, Robinson suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that only allowed for him to play in nine snaps and then he didn't play for the next four weeks. When he returned last week, Robinson played in 15 snaps but was targeted four times and caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Now he's available in 88% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

