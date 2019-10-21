Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 8: Best players to add include Chase Edmonds, A.J. Brown

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major storyline again in Week 7, with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Rams that caused him to miss the rest of the game. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's now scored four touchdowns in his last three games, suffered a hamstring injury against the Lions and is iffy for Minnesota's game against the Redskins on Thursday night. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), who's averaging over 13 yards per reception this season, also exited the game in Houston's loss against the Colts. With so many Fantasy football injuries to key players, the Week 8 waiver wire is sure to see plenty of action. And before you determine which players to target on the Fantasy football waiver wire this week, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. In fact, FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 8. He's sharing his top Fantasy football picks only at SportsLine.

One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds.

Edmonds stormed onto the scene for Arizona on Sunday against the Giants, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while catching two passes for 24 yards. Edmonds has seen his role increase in recent weeks with David Johnson dealing with a nagging ankle injury. Edmonds is owned in 71 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but if he's still on your waiver wire, he should be your top priority this week.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 8: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown was the biggest benefactor of the Titans starting Ryan Tannehill at quarterback on Sunday. In fact, the rookie wide receiver led the team with a career-high eight targets and also doubled his previous best effort with six receptions. He finished with 64 yards against the Chargers, and now gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Buccaneers, a defense that has given up 11 receiving touchdowns so far this season.

