Watch Now: Week 7 NFL Grades: Washington gets A+, Patriots get F ( 2:49 )

Being a fantasy football owner forces you to make plenty of roster moves. Fantasy football injuries are pushing us back to the Fantasy football waiver wire, with major concerns as we look ahead to Week 8. New York's backfield has been decimated by injuries. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley earlier this year and now Devonta Freeman is hurt. Wayne Gallman is the next man up at running back for New York, but who should you target with your Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire picks?

Should Gallman be your No. 1 choice above all other Week 8 NFL Fantasy Football picks? And how should you prioritize your claims with injuries to stars like Chris Carson, Odell Beckham, and Kenyan Drake? Before determining who you should target on the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 53-24-1 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues after six weeks. Breakout performers such as Justin Herbert and Tim Patrick have been among his top recommendations so far this season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 8. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 8

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde. Seattle starter Chris Carson suffered a foot sprain on Sunday night at Arizona and Hyde stepped in to assume lead duties. He rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 24-yard touchdown run. Now, Hyde may start for the Seahawks in Week 8.

While Carson said his goal was to play a full season in 2020, it was already the third time he had to leave a game this season because of health concerns. Carson plays at a Fantasy RB1 level when he is available, but he has a long history of injury issues.

Hyde was signed in the offseason as a very important depth piece for Seattle. He may have to take over Carson's duties in Week 8 and should be on the rosters of all Fantasy players who lean on Carson going forward.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 8: Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins. Beckham's disappointing 2020 season is over, and Baker Mayfield will now likely turn to Higgins as his preferred wide receiver alongside Jarvis Landry. Higgins immediately showed he could fill in capably when Beckham went down early in Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Higgins caught all six of his targets for 110 yards in Week 7. He also had a key 30-yard reception on the game-winning drive. Higgins had scored in the two games prior to Sunday too. Now in his fifth season, Higgins, who has shown flashes of promise in the past, may be ready to successfully take on a larger role in Cleveland's passing game.

How to set your Week 8 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a wide receiver who should be an immediate add. This player is still widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup moving forward. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 8? And which wide receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 8, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.