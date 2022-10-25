For those who had come to rely on 49ers running back Jeff Wilson or who were eagerly awaiting the return of Elijah Mitchell from a knee injury, the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers to the 49ers on Thursday was probably an unwelcome sight. Wilson actually outrushed McCaffrey 54-38 in Week 7 but was out-touched 10-7 and one can only assume that McCaffrey's role will grow considerably as he learns the San Francisco offense. So who should Wilson and Mitchell owners be targeting on the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire now that McCaffrey is in line to become the clear No. 1 runner in San Francisco?

Tyler Allgeier has become the lead running back in Atlanta with Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and Damien Williams (ribs) sidelined but the rookie is still available in 35% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. So how much FAAB should you be willing to fork over if Allgeier is still available, and what are your other Week 8 waiver wire options if he isn't? Before determining who to target on the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 8

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Ravens running back Gus Edwards. The 27-year-old was Baltimore's preferred between-the-tackles back from 2018-2020, as he racked up at least 700 yards on the ground in every season. And he was in line to work as possibly the team's top back in 2021 before a catastrophic knee injury cost him the year.

However, Edwards was activated off the PUP list earlier this month and debuted last week against the Browns looking like the team's No. 1 option. He carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards and also scored twice. He's only rostered in 56% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and he's player you should be making a serious FAAB commitment to if you have any need at running back.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard as a Week 8 waiver wire pickup. When McCaffrey was dealt, it was clear that there would be a large number of touches available in the Carolina backfield but it was unclear who'd benefit the most between Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. But while Foreman made the most of his 15 carries by picking up 118 yards, it was actually Hubbard who looked like the favored back prior to suffering a minor ankle injury in the second half.

Hubbard played 60% of snaps before the injury while Foreman played 43% of snaps. The Oklahoma State product rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in the win while also catching two passes for 10 yards. Hubbard claimed he could have returned to the game on Sunday if needed so the hope is that his injury won't lead to any missed time. He's rostered in 56% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues and he should have a significant role in the offense going forward even with Foreman also playing well.

How to set your Week 8 waiver wire claims

