It was National Tight Ends Day on Sunday, and in the spirit of the day, two unheralded players at the position stepped forward to deliver significant and mostly unexpected Fantasy results. With Darren Waller (knee, ankle) out, Foster Moreau caught six passes for 60 yards and a TD. He could be very useful if Waller misses any more time. In the Bengals' dismantling of the Ravens, C.J. Uzomah scored twice. His 55-yard catch and run for a TD was one of the most impressive TE highlights of Week 6.

Should Uzomah or Moreau be among your primary Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? And which other players on Fantasy football waivers are worth adding to plug roster holes created by other injuries or bye weeks? Before determining who to target on the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Hall of Famer, Scott Engel, has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and 10-time nominee. In 2020, Scott was a finalist for the FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he also won previously.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the Seattle Seahawks' official site since 2012, Engel' work has appeared on The Athletic, SiriusXM FantasySports Radio, ESPN.com, NFL.com, the Associated Press, Yahoo Sports, SI.com, the New York Post, USA Today, RotoBaller, and of course, CBSSports.com. So far this season, Engel has recommended high-impact players such as Kadarius Toney, Cordarrelle Patterson, Dawson Knox and Khalil Herbert ahead of their breakout performances,

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 8. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 8

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 8 waiver wire: Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. Miles Sanders had to leave Sunday's game early because of an ankle injury and if he misses any time, Gainwell and Boston Scott could share time. Scott has started for the Eagles before, but the results were mostly uninspiring. He did not rush for more than 70 yards in four starts last season.

Scott cannot be counted on for more than part-time duty. Gainwell, even in a time share, should produce better Fantasy totals as both a pass-catcher and goal-line runner for the Eagles. In just over 34 percent of the Eagles' snaps he has played in so far this season, Gainwell has rushed for two TDs and has totaled 31 targets. Look for him to contribute as a runner, receiver out of the backfield, and a possible TD finisher for Philadelphia.

Engel is also strongly recommending Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson. An undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson impressed the team in the preseason and is in line for more work if Antonio Gibson goes down at any point soon. That is very possible, as Gibson has been playing through a shin injury and he has carried more than 14 times just once since Week 1.

Gibson is working through a painful condition and is in danger of being put out of action at any time. If he is shelved, J.D. McKissic would not become the primary ball carrier, as he is more of a pass-catching specialist. Patterson, who rushed for 71 yards and a TD on 16 attempts in Week 2 of the preseason, should be expected to become the lead inside runner and goal-line option in such a situation.

How to set your Week 8 waiver wire claims

Engel is also all-in on a wide receiver who should be an immediate pickup. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 8? And which wide receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 8, all from a Fantasy Hall of Famer, and find out.