Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: Best players to add include Chris Conley, Mark Walton

The Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire will see plenty of traffic this week after a number of players returned from injury and put on impressive performances. Saints quarterback Drew Brees (thumb) returned from a five-game hiatus and put on a strong performance against the Cardinals. Brees completed 34-of-43 pass attempts for 373 yards and three touchdowns in New Orleans' 31-9 victory. Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (foot) also returned after missing two games and lit up the Texans' secondary, hauling in three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Injuries to key players will also drive owners to the Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire, as Brandin Cooks (concussion), Matt Breida (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) all suffered injuries last Sunday. With Fantasy football injuries beginning to pile up across the league, the wire will be stocked with players who have week-winning potential. Before you determine which Fantasy football picks to make this week, you should see what SportsLine's Jody Smith has to say.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 9. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire: Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley.

Conley is quickly becoming one of Gardner Minshew's favorite targets in Jacksonville's aerial attack. In fact, Conley has been targeted 14 times over the last two games. In Jacksonville's 29-15 victory over the Jets on Sunday, the fifth-year wide receiver caught four-of-seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Conley's downfield ability makes him a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and he'll look to exploit a Texans defense in Week 9 that has been susceptible to big plays all season. Houston enters Sunday's AFC South battle giving up 276.8 passing yards per game, the fifth worst mark in the NFL.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 9: Dolphins running back Mark Walton.

Walton is expected to be the main beneficiary after Miami reportedly traded Drake to the Cardinals. Even with Drake in the backfield in Week 7, Walton led the team with 14 carries against the Bills, and now he's in line to serve as Miami's lead back. Walton's Week 9 matchup against the Jets is the perfect opportunity for him to break out, as New York's defense is giving up an average of 357.4 yards per game to opposing offenses. Plus, the Jets have been torched by Sony Michel (19-42-3), Ezekiel Elliott (28-105-1) and Nick Chubb (18-62-1) this season.

