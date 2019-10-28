Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 9: Best players to add include Kenyan Drake, Mark Walton

Finding the perfect addition to your team via the Fantasy football waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Injuries were a major story line again in Week 8, with Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks suffering a concussion early in the first quarter that caused him to miss the rest of the game. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, who was among the top Fantasy football waiver wire picks last week after scoring three touchdowns against the Giants, suffered a hamstring injury against the Saints and appears iffy for Arizona's game against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who's averaging over 13 yards per reception this season, also exited the game in Atlanta's loss against the Seahawks. With so many injuries happening to key players across the NFL, the Week 9 waiver wire will see plenty of action. And before you determine which players you should target on the waiver wire this week, you need to see the latest Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jody Smith.

Having worked in the Fantasy industry for many years, Smith has contributed to virtually every meaningful Fantasy publication and website. FantasyPros named him the Most Accurate Expert for the 2012 NFL season. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 9. One player Smith is advising owners to target on the Week 9 Fantasy football waiver wire: Kenyan Drake, who was traded from Miami to Arizona on Monday.

Drake could be in line for significant work in his first action as a Cardinal on Thursday night against San Francisco. Arizona's top two running backs, Edmonds (hamstring) and David Johnson (ankle), are questionable for Thursday's NFC West battle, which means Drake could see the bulk of the workload. That bodes well for Drake, who'll be going against a Niners defense that just gave up 155 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to Christian McCaffrey on Sunday.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 9: Dolphins running back Mark Walton.

Walton is expected to be the main beneficiary after Miami reportedly traded Drake to the Cardinals. Even with Drake in the backfield in Week 7, Walton led the team with 14 carries against the Bills, and now he's in line to serve as Miami's lead back. Walton's Week 9 matchup against the Jets is the perfect opportunity for him to break out, as New York's defense is giving up an average of 357.4 yards per game to opposing offenses. Plus, the Jets have been torched by Sony Michel (19-42-3), Ezekiel Elliott (28-105-1) and Nick Chubb (18-62-1) this season.

