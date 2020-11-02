Watch Now: Fantasy Recap: Eagles Defeat Cowboys 23-9 ( 4:26 )

New injuries and player unpredictability are causing constant lineup juggling and will no doubt prompt more tough decisions as we look ahead to the upcoming week in Fantasy football. The Colts have started to make some apparent changes in their running back rotation. Should Jordan Wilkins be among your prime Week 9 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets? Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay's (hip) outlooks are clouded after Week 8 because of notable injuries.

Should Kendrick Bourne of the 49ers be atop your listing of the best Week 9 Fantasy Football waiver wire targets as you look to plug some wide receiver holes?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players.

Engel was 67-37-1 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues after seven weeks. This season, he recommended Justin Herbert, Tim Patrick and DeeJay Dallas as recommended adds in advance of their breakthrough outings.

Now, he's revealed the best widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 9.

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 9 waiver wire: Philadelphia wide receiver Jalen Reagor. The rookie speedster made his return to action on Sunday night vs. Dallas and caught his first NFL TD pass. He had gotten off to a slow start this year and was out since Week 2 because of a thumb injury. Better statistical times, though, should be ahead for Reagor.

The Eagles passing game had a surprising off night in what seemed to be a good matchup with the Cowboys. But as Reagor settles in with breakout performer Travis Fulgham and a returning Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the offense may generate some sparks again. Reagor should emerge as a key downfield threat for Philadelphia. He is still available in many leagues and can be a very impactful performer quite soon.

Another waiver wire target Engel is all over entering Week 9: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. He has been out since Week 3 as he underwent core muscle surgery. Many Fantasy players often make the mistake of cutting a quality player when he is injured. That could turn out to be the case with Lazard, who has returned to practices and should be activated off injured reserve soon.

In Week 3, Lazard started to show signs of breaking out, as he caught eight passes for 146 yards and registered his second TD catch in his first three games of 2020. Lazard was a popular preseason sleeper pick and was just starting to build on that promise when he went down. Now he can pick up where he left off as soon as he returns.

Lazard should capably fill a need at the No. 2 wide receiver spot for Green Bay. As Engel does every week, he provides you with forward-looking pickups to stay ahead of the competition, and Lazard is his latest recommendation for a difference-making waiver claim before the rest of your league catches on.

Engel is also all-in on a running back who should be an immediate add.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 9?